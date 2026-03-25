Rajasthan's Path to Development: Leaders Discuss Progress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss development strategies for Rajasthan. They emphasized ongoing welfare schemes and the benefits of a 'double engine government.' Sharma praised Modi's leadership and presented him with a sandalwood idol of Goddess Durga during Navratri.
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Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Wednesday to discuss development strategies for Rajasthan. The meeting, characterized as a courtesy interaction, involved discussions about ongoing welfare schemes and state development initiatives.
During the meeting, Sharma presented Prime Minister Modi with a sandalwood idol of Goddess Durga, crafted by a Rajasthani artisan, in celebration of Navratri. This gesture symbolized both cultural appreciation and a commitment to traditional Rajasthani artistry.
Sharma emphasized the progress achieved under the 'double engine government,' noting the benefits Rajasthan has seen under Modi's visionary leadership. The meeting highlighted the state's commitment to continued growth and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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