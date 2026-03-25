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Massive Devotee Turnout at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi During Chaitra Navratri

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is witnessing a massive influx of devotees during the Chaitra Navratri festival. Despite the heavy rush, authorities have effectively managed crowd control and security measures. The pilgrimage, a spiritual tradition during Navratri, continues unabated with devout followers flocking to seek blessings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:16 IST
Massive Devotee Turnout at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi During Chaitra Navratri
Devotees stand in queue to register themselves for the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The revered shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi has become a focal point of devout activity, drawing an extensive flow of pilgrims during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival. According to official sources, approximately 2.4 lakh devotees have already visited during the initial days of Navratri, evidencing a steady stream of worshippers along the pilgrimage route from Katra to the Bhawan.

In response to the overwhelming turnout, authorities were initially compelled to regulate the registration process. However, under strict crowd management and enhanced security arrangements, the pilgrimage is now proceeding smoothly. Security personnel, medical teams, and support staff have been adequately deployed to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience. Devotees are urged to register properly and adhere to all guidelines issued by the administration.

On the night of March 21, authorities had to temporarily suspend the registration process due to the overwhelming number of devotees. This measure was aimed at controlling crowd size and safeguarding pilgrim movement. With improved conditions and efficient crowd management strategies, the registration resumed early morning on March 22.

Given the spiritual significance of Navratri, the footfall at the shrine is anticipated to rise in the coming days. The Trikuta hills echo with 'Jai Mata Di' as the yatra progresses in full swing. The sheer number of attendees highlights the profound faith among devotees during this festive period.

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