Tragedy Strikes: Constable Falls Victim to Swarm of Honeybees at Srisailam Dam

A constable from the Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force tragically died following a honeybee attack at the Srisailam Dam. The constable, Pilli Veeraswamy, was on patrol when a swarm descended upon him, stinging him multiple times.

While Veeraswamy succumbed to the attack, his colleague, Narsimha Swamy, managed to evade the bees by running in a zig-zag pattern. The occurrence underscores the hazards that honeybees present near the dam, particularly when disturbed by vehicular movement.

Authorities noted that Veeraswamy collapsed after running approximately 50 meters, citing possible exhaustion and age-related factors. The incident raises concerns about the safety measures in place for personnel working in such environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)