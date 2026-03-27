Roy Hodgson's Triumphant Return: Guiding Bristol City Forward

Veteran football manager Roy Hodgson has been appointed as interim coach for Bristol City following the sacking of Gerhard Struber. The club announced the decision on Friday after a run of six matches without a win prompted management to seek new leadership.

This marks a return for Hodgson to the team where he began his coaching career in England in 1982. At 78, the former Liverpool and England manager brings vast experience, including stints at Crystal Palace, Inter Milan, and Fulham. His notable achievements feature leading Inter Milan to the UEFA Cup final and taking Fulham to the Europa League final.

Despite their current 12-point cushion above the relegation zone, Bristol City's focus remains on reestablishing their momentum and building a strong foundation for future success. CEO Charlie Boss emphasized that Hodgson's impact would extend beyond immediate results, with an eye toward setting enduring standards for the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)