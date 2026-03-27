Young Man Arrested for Alleged Links with Pakistani Terrorist
A 20-year-old named Akashdeep from Rajasthan's Sriganganagar was arrested for allegedly engaging in anti-national activities. He was reportedly in contact with Pakistani individuals, including a terrorist and gangster Shehzad Bhatti, through social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, leading to his arrest under Section 152 of BNS.
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- India
In a significant development, a 20-year-old man named Akashdeep has been apprehended in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar for alleged involvement in anti-national activity. The local police revealed his connections with Pakistani-based individuals through social media, raising serious security concerns.
Lalgarh Station House Officer Gurnel Singh emphasized that Akashdeep, a resident of Kesaripur, maintained communications with the notorious gangster Shehzad Bhatti and others via Instagram and WhatsApp. Akashdeep's cell phone, confiscated during his arrest, contained incriminating evidence of these interactions.
While allegedly boasting of his connections, Akashdeep reportedly showed an AI-generated image with Bhatti to local residents. Following his detention and interrogation, he was formally arrested under the security legislation, specifically Section 152 of the BNS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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