Delhi Police Dismantles International Arms Trafficking Ring

In a significant crackdown on international arms trafficking, Delhi Police have arrested 10 operatives linked to a sophisticated network with ties to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The operation resulted in the recovery of 21 firearms, including a Czech-made sub-machine gun and 20 semi-automatic pistols, along with 200 live cartridges.

The syndicate, operating primarily from the walled city of Old Delhi, has been supplying illegal arms to criminal syndicates across Delhi-NCR and other states. Utilizing covert smuggling routes through the Indo-Nepal border, the traffickers sourced weapons from Pakistan, evading detection via encrypted messaging and VoIP calls.

Arrests were made following technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, with the operation led by Rahil, a key figure in Delhi's Old City. The crackdown included attempts by alleged traffickers to resist arrest and use firearms against police officers. Further investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire network and trace additional associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)