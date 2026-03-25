Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles International Arms Trafficking Ring

The Delhi Police uncovered an international arms trafficking ring tied to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, arresting 10 operatives and seizing a variety of foreign-made weapons. The syndicate operated in Delhi-NCR, smuggling weapons via the Indo-Nepal border, utilizing encrypted communication, and hawala transactions to evade detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:11 IST
Delhi Police Dismantles International Arms Trafficking Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on international arms trafficking, Delhi Police have arrested 10 operatives linked to a sophisticated network with ties to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The operation resulted in the recovery of 21 firearms, including a Czech-made sub-machine gun and 20 semi-automatic pistols, along with 200 live cartridges.

The syndicate, operating primarily from the walled city of Old Delhi, has been supplying illegal arms to criminal syndicates across Delhi-NCR and other states. Utilizing covert smuggling routes through the Indo-Nepal border, the traffickers sourced weapons from Pakistan, evading detection via encrypted messaging and VoIP calls.

Arrests were made following technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, with the operation led by Rahil, a key figure in Delhi's Old City. The crackdown included attempts by alleged traffickers to resist arrest and use firearms against police officers. Further investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire network and trace additional associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026