Opposition Unites Against Controversial Transgender Amendment Bill

In the Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday, opposition MPs voiced strong objections to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. They demanded its withdrawal or referral to a select parliamentary committee, arguing it undermines constitutional protections.

Leading the charge, CPI (M) leader John Brittas criticized the bill as regressive, warning it drags societal inclusion back by a century. He condemned a provision that requires medical intervention for transgender identification, clashing with constitutional rights.

Other MPs, including Jaya Amitabh Bachchan and Fauzia Khan, called for careful deliberation over the bill, urging the government to prioritize financial legislation instead. They assert the bill stifles transgender rights and hinders their integration into mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)