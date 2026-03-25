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Opposition Unites Against Controversial Transgender Amendment Bill

Opposition MPs in India's Rajya Sabha opposed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, urging its withdrawal or referral to a select committee. Critics argue the bill regresses transgender rights, ignoring constitutional protections and global inclusivity trends, while supporters claim it strengthens rights. Debate highlights urgency versus thorough examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:29 IST
Opposition Unites Against Controversial Transgender Amendment Bill
  • Country:
  • India

In the Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday, opposition MPs voiced strong objections to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. They demanded its withdrawal or referral to a select parliamentary committee, arguing it undermines constitutional protections.

Leading the charge, CPI (M) leader John Brittas criticized the bill as regressive, warning it drags societal inclusion back by a century. He condemned a provision that requires medical intervention for transgender identification, clashing with constitutional rights.

Other MPs, including Jaya Amitabh Bachchan and Fauzia Khan, called for careful deliberation over the bill, urging the government to prioritize financial legislation instead. They assert the bill stifles transgender rights and hinders their integration into mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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