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Tragic Discovery: Missing Agra Girl Found Dead in Flour Container

An eight-year-old girl, who vanished earlier this week in Agra, was tragically found dead inside a flour container in a rented room. The suspect, a tenant in the same house, is on the run. The heartbreaking incident has prompted protests, with locals demanding justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:43 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Agra Girl Found Dead in Flour Container
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  • India

An eight-year-old girl, reported missing in Agra, was discovered dead inside a flour container in a rented room, according to police reports. The incident occurred in the Siddhant Nagar area of Tajganj.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Ali Abbas stated that the girl was last seen on March 24. After she failed to reappear in surveillance footage, an intensive search was initiated by eight police teams.

The suspect, Sunil, a resident in the same house, is currently at large. The community has expressed outrage, staging protests and demanding authorities take swift action to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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