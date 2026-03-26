Haryana Government Announces Major Administrative Reshuffle

The Haryana government has initiated a significant administrative reshuffle, reassigned numerous key positions among its IAS and HCS officers. This move involves the transfer and posting of 21 IAS and 42 HCS officers, effective immediately.

Notably, Geeta Bharti, who held the roles of Secretary to the Haryana government in the Home-I and Home-II Departments and Managing Director of the Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, has been transferred to serve as the Commissioner of Hisar Division. This change relieves Ravi Prakash Gupta from his current responsibilities.

Ravi Prakash Gupta, previously managing multiple roles including Secretary of the Urban Estate Department and Commissioner of Hisar Division, now transitions to lead the Gurugram Division. Additionally, Vandana Disodia and Kamal Preet Kaur have received new assignments, reflecting the government's strategic redeployment aims.