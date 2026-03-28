Intra-Party Turmoil: Congress MP Slams Tamil Nadu Seat Allocation

In the wake of preparations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election scheduled for April 23, Congress MP from Karur, S Jothimani, has voiced strong criticism against the party's seat-sharing process within the DMK-led alliance. According to Jothimani, the constituency selection lacked transparency, a factor that she believes compromises the integrity of the Congress party in the region.

Jothimani's vocal discontent stems from what she describes as a 'highly secretive manner' of conducting the seat allocation, ignoring demands for open discussions. She expressed particular concern about the neglect of dedicated grassroots workers, cautioning that the approach could be detrimental to the party's fortunes in the Tamil Nadu political landscape.

As key political players are solidifying their strategies, including newcomers like Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the internal discord within Congress highlights challenges in maintaining a cohesive strategy. Meanwhile, party leaders like K V Thangkabalu urge members to use democratic avenues to address grievances, as external pressure mounts from opposing parties such as the BJP, which accuses Congress of systemic corruption and flawed leadership under Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)