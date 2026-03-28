Gate Controversy in Nanded: Superstition or Safety?

The western gate of the Kinwat tehsil office in Nanded district has become the center of a debate, as villagers and activists allege it remains closed due to superstitious beliefs. This accusation is firmly rejected by district officials.

According to Shetkari Sanghatana functionary Ramesh Kadam, the gate has been consistently shut since the building's construction, inconveniencing the public who must use the eastern entrance. He claims that superstitious instructions led to this decision.

However, the Nanded district administration disputes these allegations. An official clarified, "The western gate is not a primary entry point and is kept closed to ensure the safety of women, due to its proximity to a women's toilet."

(With inputs from agencies.)