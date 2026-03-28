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Gate Controversy in Nanded: Superstition or Safety?

Villagers and activists claim that the western gate of Kinwat tehsil office in Nanded remains shut due to superstition, causing inconvenience. However, authorities deny this, citing safety concerns due to a nearby women's toilet as the reason for keeping the gate closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:01 IST
Gate Controversy in Nanded: Superstition or Safety?
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The western gate of the Kinwat tehsil office in Nanded district has become the center of a debate, as villagers and activists allege it remains closed due to superstitious beliefs. This accusation is firmly rejected by district officials.

According to Shetkari Sanghatana functionary Ramesh Kadam, the gate has been consistently shut since the building's construction, inconveniencing the public who must use the eastern entrance. He claims that superstitious instructions led to this decision.

However, the Nanded district administration disputes these allegations. An official clarified, "The western gate is not a primary entry point and is kept closed to ensure the safety of women, due to its proximity to a women's toilet."

(With inputs from agencies.)

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