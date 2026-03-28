Tragedy at Sea: Migrants' Harrowing Journey off Greece
A tragic incident off Greece's coast resulted in the deaths of 22 migrants after being adrift for six days. Rescue efforts recovered 26 survivors, shedding light on the perilous journey and the role of human traffickers in the ongoing migration crisis in the Mediterranean.
A tragedy unfolded off the Greek coast late Friday, as 22 migrants perished after a six-day ordeal at sea in a rubber boat, reported Greece's coast guard.
The rescue operation by Frontex, the European border agency, saved 26 lives around the island of Crete. Survivors revealed that their ordeal involved six days without food or water, perpetuated by traffickers discarding bodies overboard.
Greece, a major entry point into Europe, has witnessed countless such incidents. Though its 2015-16 migration crisis is past, rigorous border measures continue to confront the persistent flow of migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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