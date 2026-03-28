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VinFast Powers Up: New EV SUVs Rev Up India's Roads

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, introduces two SUVs in India: the VF 6 and VF 7. Both models cater to different preferences, from practical family use to a premium driving experience. VinFast also enhances its customer support with extensive local infrastructure and incentives for electric vehicle buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:59 IST
VinFast Powers Up: New EV SUVs Rev Up India's Roads
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VinFast, a new entrant in the Indian EV market, is making waves with its introduction of the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs. These models are crafted to cater to diverse tastes, with the VF 6 focused on urban practicality and the VF 7 offering a more robust and engaging driving experience.

At the heart of VinFast's design philosophy are aesthetics and functionality. The VF 6 boasts a sleek, approachable design suited for urban environments, while the VF 7 commands attention with its bold, aerodynamic lines. Both models promise state-of-the-art interiors equipped with modern infotainment and safety technologies.

Beyond impressive vehicle specifications, VinFast is committed to facilitating a seamless transition to electric vehicles in India. The brand's initiatives include local manufacturing facilities, extensive charging networks, and attractive customer incentives such as free charging and maintenance packages, demonstrating its resolve to establish a strong foothold in the burgeoning EV market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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