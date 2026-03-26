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Election Code Violated: Kayamkulam Candidate Faces Defamatory Remarks

The Alappuzha District Collector has directed police action against derogatory remarks targeting Kayamkulam LDF candidate U Prathibha, emphasizing a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The remarks made by a local IUML leader led to his suspension and were reviewed by election officials, prompting legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:40 IST
Election Code Violated: Kayamkulam Candidate Faces Defamatory Remarks
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The Alappuzha District Collector and District Election Officer has stepped in following derogatory remarks against Kayamkulam LDF candidate U Prathibha. The comments, allegedly made by local IUML leader Irshad, were deemed to violate the Model Code of Conduct as U Prathibha seeks re-election in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Election Officer has instructed law enforcement to file charges against the leader for his offensive statements, which suggested Prathibha was exploiting her looks and eloquence for political gain. Consequently, Irshad has been suspended from the party and relieved of his election duties.

Authorities have verified media reports and social media content related to the incident, leading to legal action. The District Collector underscored the necessity for accountability in election discourse, particularly regarding comments made on gender grounds.

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