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Pakistani Military Operations Resume After Eid Truce

Pakistan has resumed military operations against Afghanistan after a temporary truce during the Eid-al-Fitr festival. The conflict, which began last month, has resulted in significant casualties, with Kabul alleging heavy losses due to a Pakistani airstrike in the Afghan capital. Pakistan denies targeting civilian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:57 IST
Pakistani Military Operations Resume After Eid Truce
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has recommenced its military operations against Afghanistan following a short-lived pause during the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Fitr, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry's spokesperson on Thursday.

The recent hostilities emerged last month when Pakistan launched an airstrike on a drug rehabilitation center in the Afghan capital, allegedly resulting in over 400 casualties. Kabul claims this was a deliberate assault on civilian infrastructure.

In response, Pakistan rebuffed Kabul's allegations, insisting that the airstrike was directed at military installations and support infrastructure harboring terrorists.

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