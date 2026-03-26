Pakistani Military Operations Resume After Eid Truce

Pakistan has recommenced its military operations against Afghanistan following a short-lived pause during the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Fitr, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry's spokesperson on Thursday.

The recent hostilities emerged last month when Pakistan launched an airstrike on a drug rehabilitation center in the Afghan capital, allegedly resulting in over 400 casualties. Kabul claims this was a deliberate assault on civilian infrastructure.

In response, Pakistan rebuffed Kabul's allegations, insisting that the airstrike was directed at military installations and support infrastructure harboring terrorists.