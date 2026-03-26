Tragedy on Wheels: String of Fatal Bus Accidents in Andhra Pradesh

In a troubling pattern of road tragedies, Andhra Pradesh witnessed four severe bus accidents in a short span of six months, claiming the lives of at least 45 individuals and injuring many more. The most recent accident involved a private travel bus colliding with a dumper truck near Rayavaram village, tragically resulting in 14 deaths and 22 injuries.

This incident followed a series of similarly catastrophic events, including a bus catching fire after a collision in Nandyal district and another where 19 passengers were charred to death near Kurnool. Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha pointed out irregularities in bus registrations and modifications as contributing factors, while Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy announced the creation of a special taskforce to address these issues.

The state government is gearing up to introduce a 'special law to avert road accidents' while urging stricter oversight of private travel buses. Officials believe these measures are crucial to preventing further loss of life, emphasizing the importance of safety and compliance in transportation operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)