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EU Parliament Advances U.S. Trade Legislation Amid Tariff Uncertainty

The European Parliament has progressed legislation vital for the EU's trade agreement with the U.S. amidst concerns over tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. The EU assembly's vote includes safeguards, with further negotiations and final approvals expected in the coming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:02 IST
EU Parliament Advances U.S. Trade Legislation Amid Tariff Uncertainty
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Amidst uncertainty over potential tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, the European Parliament took significant steps on Thursday, advancing legislation critical to the European Union's trade agreement with the United States.

The EU assembly voted 417 to 154 with 71 abstentions in favor of the legislation. However, the approval was accompanied by several safeguards, indicating reservations about Washington's commitment to the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, last July.

Although Thursday's vote marked progress, it is part of an ongoing process. Representatives of the parliament and EU governments are set to negotiate the final texts, with a conclusive vote by EU lawmakers anticipated in April or May.

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