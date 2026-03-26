LFP Postpones Crucial Ligue 1 Matches for European Competitions

Paris St Germain's crucial Ligue 1 clash against second-placed Lens has been postponed from April 11 to May 13, announced the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday. This decision aims to provide PSG with additional preparation time for their Champions League quarter-final match against Liverpool.

Similarly, the match between Strasbourg and Brest, initially scheduled for April 12, has also been deferred to May 13 to accommodate Strasbourg's preparation for the Europa Conference League against Mainz. The LFP stated these moves are part of a strategic initiative to maintain France's position in the UEFA coefficient rankings, which guarantees four Champions League spots.

Currently, Paris St Germain holds a fragile lead over Lens in Ligue 1, with just a single point separating them and a game in hand. Lens had previously opposed PSG's request, raising concerns about the league's role in accommodating European fixtures. PSG hosts Liverpool three days before the rearranged Lens fixture and will face them again at Anfield on April 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)