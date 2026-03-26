Fadnavis Urges Calm Amid Fertilizer Panic Buying

In response to the recent surge in sales of Diammonium Phosphate fertiliser, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed concerns over potential panic buying, prompting him to warn against unnecessary hoarding.

Fadnavis noted a startling 70 percent increase in DAP sales over the previous year, which arose during a review meeting. He speculates that global tensions, specifically in West Asia, may be driving this panic, even as the central government reassures the stability of fuel and essential goods supply.

Addressing the media ahead of the Ram Navami festival at Poddareshwar Ram Mandir, Fadnavis urged calm, insisting that there are no fuel shortages and cautioning the public against stockpiling commodities beyond their immediate needs.