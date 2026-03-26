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Fadnavis Urges Calm Amid Fertilizer Panic Buying

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the sudden increase in Diammonium Phosphate fertiliser sales, citing potential panic buying as a cause. Amid tensions in West Asia, Fadnavis assures the public of sufficient fuel and essential commodity supplies while cautioning against unnecessary hoarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:45 IST
Fadnavis Urges Calm Amid Fertilizer Panic Buying
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent surge in sales of Diammonium Phosphate fertiliser, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed concerns over potential panic buying, prompting him to warn against unnecessary hoarding.

Fadnavis noted a startling 70 percent increase in DAP sales over the previous year, which arose during a review meeting. He speculates that global tensions, specifically in West Asia, may be driving this panic, even as the central government reassures the stability of fuel and essential goods supply.

Addressing the media ahead of the Ram Navami festival at Poddareshwar Ram Mandir, Fadnavis urged calm, insisting that there are no fuel shortages and cautioning the public against stockpiling commodities beyond their immediate needs.

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