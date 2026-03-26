Fadnavis Urges Calm Amid Fertilizer Panic Buying
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the sudden increase in Diammonium Phosphate fertiliser sales, citing potential panic buying as a cause. Amid tensions in West Asia, Fadnavis assures the public of sufficient fuel and essential commodity supplies while cautioning against unnecessary hoarding.
- Country:
- India
In response to the recent surge in sales of Diammonium Phosphate fertiliser, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed concerns over potential panic buying, prompting him to warn against unnecessary hoarding.
Fadnavis noted a startling 70 percent increase in DAP sales over the previous year, which arose during a review meeting. He speculates that global tensions, specifically in West Asia, may be driving this panic, even as the central government reassures the stability of fuel and essential goods supply.
Addressing the media ahead of the Ram Navami festival at Poddareshwar Ram Mandir, Fadnavis urged calm, insisting that there are no fuel shortages and cautioning the public against stockpiling commodities beyond their immediate needs.
ALSO READ
British Airways Expands India-UK Flight Capacity Amid West Asia Crisis
West Asia Conflict: A Looming Threat to Asia Pacific's Economic Stability
PM Modi's meeting with CMs on West Asia conflict will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India': Sources.
Modi Strategizes with Chief Ministers on West Asia Conflict
PM Modi will interact with CMs on West Asia conflict on Friday through video conferencing; CMs of poll-bound states won't take part: Sources.