Prime Suspect Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh Double Murder Case

In a major breakthrough, police in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district have apprehended the main suspect in a gruesome double murder case. The incident occurred on March 4, leading to a swift investigation by local authorities.

The accused, Madan Karmakar, was charged under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, after allegedly murdering Bablu Kol and his young daughter, Rishita. Following the crime, Karmakar had fled to Assam.

Changlang SP Kirli Padu reported that a strategic raid led by Manmao police, in collaboration with the 4 Assam Rifles and Assam Police, led to the suspect's capture in Tinsukia district. The investigation continues as police probe the motive behind this tragic event.