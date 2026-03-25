Militants ambush security forces in northern Nigeria, killing 9 soldiers and a police officer, authorities say, reports AP.
PTI | Abuja | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:28 IST
Militants ambush security forces in northern Nigeria, killing 9 soldiers and a police officer, authorities say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- militants
- Nigeria
- ambush
- security forces
- soldiers
- attack
- insurgency
- region
- authorities
- police officer
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Dudhwa
Arson Attack on Jewish Ambulances Sparks Antisemitism Investigation
BPharma Students Attacked in Shocking Road Incident
Middle East Nations Urge Iraq to Stop Cross-Border Attacks
UN chief urges US and Israel to end Iran war and Tehran to stop attacking Gulf countries, saying 'this has gone too far', reports AP.