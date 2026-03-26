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Outcry Over Alleged Mass Killing of Stray Dogs in Nizamabad

A complaint by animal welfare activist A Goutham accuses unidentified persons of killing stray dogs in Nizamabad using poisonous injections. Over a period of seven months, around 1,000 dogs were reportedly killed under municipal limits, prompting a police investigation under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:41 IST
Outcry Over Alleged Mass Killing of Stray Dogs in Nizamabad
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  • India

A serious investigation has been launched following reports and a subsequent police complaint regarding the alleged mass killing of stray dogs in Nizamabad. The complaint was filed by animal welfare activist A Goutham, who noted that stray dogs were deliberately targeted and killed over the past several months.

Goutham, who is associated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India, claimed that unidentified individuals administered poisonous injections to the dogs and disposed of them using a vehicle. He alleged that the killings had been occurring under the jurisdiction of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, with an estimated toll of 1,000 dogs.

Authorities have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, with the investigation focusing on identifying the culprits and the vehicle used. So far, canine carcasses have not been recovered, but preliminary findings suggest three to four dogs were transported for disposal. Further investigations are underway.

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