MCA Launches LL.M. in Corporate Law & Management with IICA–NLUJAA Partnership

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s corporate legal ecosystem, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has launched a specialised LL.M. in Corporate Law and Management, a first-of-its-kind programme designed to integrate legal expertise with regulatory and managerial insights.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Ms. Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary, MCA, at Kartavya Bhawan–I, marking a major milestone in advancing professional education aligned with India’s evolving corporate governance and compliance landscape.

Bridging Law, Policy and Practice

Jointly offered by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA), the two-year fully residential programme aims to create a new cadre of legal professionals equipped to navigate complex corporate regulations, insolvency frameworks, and governance challenges.

Calling the initiative a “landmark development”, Ms. Mukerjee highlighted that the programme leverages the Ministry’s regulatory architecture to deliver real-world exposure.

“The programme is thoughtfully designed to provide students with direct engagement with policymakers, regulators, and industry experts,” she said, adding that it reflects the government’s broader push to strengthen institutional capacity in corporate law.

The launch also builds on the momentum created by the Northeastern Centre of IICA, inaugurated earlier by the Union Finance Minister, signaling a strategic focus on expanding high-quality legal education in the region.

A Strategic Push for Skilled Corporate Law Professionals

India’s corporate sector has witnessed rapid transformation in recent years, driven by:

Implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)

Increased regulatory oversight and compliance requirements

Growth in mergers, acquisitions, and cross-border transactions

Rising importance of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) frameworks

Against this backdrop, the new LL.M. programme is designed to address the growing demand for professionals with interdisciplinary expertise in law, management, and regulation.

Programme Highlights: Academic Rigor Meets Practical Exposure

The LL.M. programme offers a 54-credit curriculum spread across four semesters, combining academic depth with hands-on learning.

Key features include:

Dual-Campus Model Year 1: NLUJAA, Assam Year 2: IICA Campus, IMT Manesar

Specialised CurriculumFocus on corporate governance, regulatory frameworks, insolvency, compliance, and emerging business laws

Industry and Policy ExposureDirect interaction with regulators, policymakers, and corporate leaders

Limited Intake60 seats per batch to ensure high-quality, personalised learning

Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General & CEO, IICA, emphasized that the programme is uniquely structured to blend academic rigor with practical insights, preparing students for leadership roles in corporate law.

“This initiative will strengthen professional competencies and align legal education with the needs of a rapidly evolving corporate environment,” he said.

Integration of Legal and Managerial Perspectives

Prof. K. V. S. Sarma, Vice Chancellor of NLUJAA, underscored the programme’s interdisciplinary approach.

“The objective is to integrate legal education with managerial and compliance-oriented perspectives,” he said, highlighting the collaborative efforts between academia and government institutions.

This integration is expected to produce graduates who are not only legal experts but also capable of handling corporate strategy, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

Focus on North-East and Inclusive Capacity Building

A notable dimension of the programme is its emphasis on regional capacity building, particularly in the North-Eastern states.

By situating the first year at NLUJAA, the initiative:

Enhances access to premier legal education in the region

Encourages participation from students in underserved areas

Strengthens institutional ecosystems outside traditional metropolitan hubs

Admissions and Timeline

Applications Open: March 24, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 24, 2026

Programme Commencement: August 10, 2026 (NLUJAA Campus)

Seats Available: 60 per batch

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NLUJAA.

Institutional Collaboration at the Core

The launch event witnessed participation from senior policymakers and academic leaders, including:

Shri Shantanu Mitra, Senior Economic Advisor, MCA

Shri Shekhar Srivastava, Deputy Secretary, MCA

Shri Gunajit Roy Choudhury, Registrar, NLUJAA

Col. Amandeep Singh Puri, CAO

Shri Sudhaker Shukla, Head, Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy, IICA

Dr. Pyla Narayana Rao, Head, School of Corporate Law, IICA

Their presence highlighted the multi-institutional collaboration underpinning the programme.

The Bigger Picture: Strengthening India’s Corporate Governance Framework

As India positions itself as a global economic powerhouse, the need for robust corporate governance and regulatory expertise is becoming increasingly critical.

This LL.M. programme represents:

A step toward institutionalising specialised legal education

A move to bridge the gap between academia and policy implementation

An effort to build a future-ready workforce capable of handling complex corporate challenges

With its unique design and policy backing, the initiative is poised to become a flagship programme in corporate legal education, setting new benchmarks for interdisciplinary learning in India.