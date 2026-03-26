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Delhi Court Secures Conviction in 2015 Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court has convicted Surender Jain alias Vicky for attempted murder in a 2015 case, proving beyond reasonable doubt he inflicted grievous injury on Charan Singh using an iron battery light stand. The court verified the prosecution's evidence despite investigation lapses, citing consistent witness testimony and medical reports, to convict under Section 307 IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:32 IST
Delhi Court Secures Conviction in 2015 Attempted Murder Case
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In a decisive ruling, a Delhi court has found Surender Jain, also known as Vicky, guilty of attempted murder in a case from 2015.

The court was convinced by the prosecution's evidence, which demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt that Jain inflicted serious injury on Charan Singh with an iron battery light stand.

Despite some investigative oversights, the conviction was secured based on consistent witness testimonies and corroborative medical evidence, mandating a conviction under Section 307 of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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