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Vicky Kaushal Hails IFFD 2026, Lauds 'Dhurandhar' Franchise at Star-Studded Delhi Debut

Actor Vicky Kaushal praises the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 as a milestone for Indian cinema and supports Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' franchise. The star-studded festival aims to make Delhi a global creative hub, with Lifetime Achievement Awards and various workshops. Organized by DTTDC, it runs until March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:56 IST
Vicky Kaushal Hails IFFD 2026, Lauds 'Dhurandhar' Franchise at Star-Studded Delhi Debut
Vicky Kaushal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal has described the first-ever International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 as a promising moment for Indian cinema. Supporting filmmaker Aditya Dhar's new projects, 'Dhurandhar' and its sequel, he emphasized the importance of the festival in bringing global attention to Delhi.

Kaushal expressed strong sentiments at the glamorous opening, held at Bharat Mandapam, where celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi walked the red carpet. He stressed the significance of hosting an event of this magnitude in the Indian capital, declaring, "It's about time for the world to come to us."

Discussing the success of the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, Kaushal spoke about his admiration for Aditya Dhar's work, noting the director's skill in assembling a stellar cast. He also encouraged Delhi's youth to participate in workshops and masterclasses at the festival. The IFFD aims to spotlight Delhi as a burgeoning global creative hub during its run until March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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