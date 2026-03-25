Vicky Kaushal Hails IFFD 2026, Lauds 'Dhurandhar' Franchise at Star-Studded Delhi Debut

National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal has described the first-ever International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 as a promising moment for Indian cinema. Supporting filmmaker Aditya Dhar's new projects, 'Dhurandhar' and its sequel, he emphasized the importance of the festival in bringing global attention to Delhi.

Kaushal expressed strong sentiments at the glamorous opening, held at Bharat Mandapam, where celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi walked the red carpet. He stressed the significance of hosting an event of this magnitude in the Indian capital, declaring, "It's about time for the world to come to us."

Discussing the success of the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, Kaushal spoke about his admiration for Aditya Dhar's work, noting the director's skill in assembling a stellar cast. He also encouraged Delhi's youth to participate in workshops and masterclasses at the festival. The IFFD aims to spotlight Delhi as a burgeoning global creative hub during its run until March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)