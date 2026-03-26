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Delhi Court Convicts Two in Assault Case Highlighting Deficient Defense Testimonies

A Delhi court has convicted two men of attempting culpable homicide and other charges after dismissing defense testimonies as unreliable. The case involved serious harassment and assault of a woman. Despite conflicting witness accounts, the evidence corroborated intentional harm by the accused, leading to their conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:31 IST
Delhi Court Convicts Two in Assault Case Highlighting Deficient Defense Testimonies
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A Delhi court has taken a decisive stance in a case involving serious allegations of harassment and assault, leading to the conviction of two men, Rustam and Mohammed Rizwan. Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh found the defense testimonies unreliable, thus strengthening the prosecution's case.

The judgment comes after the complainant reported repeated harassment by Rizwan, escalating to a violent incident on February 10, 2021. Despite defense claims of an accidental injury, medical evidence supported intentional harm, dismissing arguments for their lack of substance.

This conviction underlines the flawed defense narrative that attempted to downplay the events. The focus now shifts to arguments on sentencing scheduled for March 27. The scenario presents a gripping analysis of law and justice at work in dealing with crimes involving harassment and assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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