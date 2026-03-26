Strengthening Centre-State Collaboration in Water Resource Management

The Jal Shakti Ministry organized a regional conference for state water secretaries in Telangana, aiming to strengthen Centre-State collaboration in water resource management. Chaired by VL Kantha Rao, the forum addressed key issues from ongoing projects to sediment management and flood forecasting.

Senior officials from various states like Odisha and Karnataka discussed challenges and bottlenecks hindering water projects. The event at Dr MCR HRD Institute provided a platform for sharing progress and expectations with the central government, ensuring effective execution of plans and programs.

Rao highlighted the need for cohesive strategies to enhance the efficiency of water projects, emphasizing prompt completion of tasks and seamless Centre-State coordination. The conference concluded with a call for improved partnerships and comprehensive water management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)