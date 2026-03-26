Global Dialogue: Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

In a strategic move, France's armed forces chief hosted a videoconference with representatives from 35 countries to discuss the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative, detailed in a statement by France's Defence ministry, highlights a unified global effort towards ensuring maritime security.

The discussion, which included nations from multiple continents, remains confidential regarding specific participants. However, the focus was clear: to plan for the safety and resumption of shipping routes through the Strait once the current hostilities come to an end.

The Ministry emphasized the defensive nature of the initiative, distancing it from ongoing military operations in the region, and underscoring its importance in maintaining open trade routes vital for international commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)