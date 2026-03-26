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Global Dialogue: Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

France's armed forces chief held a videoconference with 35 countries to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative is strictly defensive, aiming to resume shipping after hostilities cease. The French Defence Ministry did not specify the participating countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:45 IST
Global Dialogue: Reopening the Strait of Hormuz
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In a strategic move, France's armed forces chief hosted a videoconference with representatives from 35 countries to discuss the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative, detailed in a statement by France's Defence ministry, highlights a unified global effort towards ensuring maritime security.

The discussion, which included nations from multiple continents, remains confidential regarding specific participants. However, the focus was clear: to plan for the safety and resumption of shipping routes through the Strait once the current hostilities come to an end.

The Ministry emphasized the defensive nature of the initiative, distancing it from ongoing military operations in the region, and underscoring its importance in maintaining open trade routes vital for international commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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