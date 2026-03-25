France Leads Maritime Security Talks in Strait of Hormuz

France's Armed Forces chief, Fabien Mandon, announced plans to conduct a technical meeting via videoconference with army chiefs from various countries. The meeting is focused on restoring secure maritime navigation in the contentious Strait of Hormuz.

The French military emphasizes its role as distinct from the United States, maintaining a defensive stance in addressing regional tensions.

France has been clear about not participating in military operations until hostilities subside in the area, aiming for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.