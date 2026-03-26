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Public's Call to Action: Unraveling Truth Behind Udhampur Encounter

Authorities have initiated a magisterial inquiry into a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The incident led to the killing of two notorious Pakistani terrorists. The administration is now calling for public assistance in gathering information and evidence. Confidentiality for informants will be maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:01 IST
Public's Call to Action: Unraveling Truth Behind Udhampur Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the administration has launched a magisterial inquiry into a controversial encounter that occurred in the Ramnagar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district last month.

The encounter, which took place on February 3, resulted in the deaths of two Pakistani terrorists, including a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. These individuals were eliminated after being trapped in a cave, officials disclosed.

The administration is urging the public to come forward with any information or evidence they might have regarding the identities and activities of those involved. The Sub-divisional Magistrate of Ramnagar, Swati Sheemar, assured potential informants that their identities would remain confidential as authorities work to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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