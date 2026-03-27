Traders Bet Big on Brent Crude's Historic Surge Amid Middle East Turmoil

Traders are making substantial bets in the oil options market, anticipating Brent crude prices to soar to $150 a barrel as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt critical supplies via the Strait of Hormuz.

The commodity, which currently trades around $107 a barrel for May, has surged by nearly 50% since the onset of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, effectively hindering oil transit through the crucial strait. Despite tentative diplomatic efforts, market volatility persists, with a tenfold increase in bets on $150 per barrel by the end of April. This would break Brent crude's previous high set in 2008 when demand outstripped supply.

Data from ICE indicates substantial growth in $150 call options for April expiry, from 3,374 lots previously to 28,941 now, a position suggesting a $3 billion commitment in crude if current prices hold. Additionally, there's notable interest in calls for even higher prices, reflecting market expectations amid constrained Gulf oil flow and looming demand shocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)