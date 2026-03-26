Jal Shakti Ministry Convenes Regional State Water Secretaries Conference

In a strategic push to accelerate water infrastructure development and strengthen cooperative federalism, the Ministry of Jal Shakti convened a Regional State Water Secretaries Conference under the chairmanship of Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR).

Held at the Dr. MCR Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana, the conference brought together senior officials from nine States and Union Territories—Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands—along with representatives from the Ministry and 15 key organizations under DoWR, RD & GR. The day-long deliberations created a unified platform to address emerging challenges and align priorities in India’s water sector.

Strengthening Governance in a Critical Sector

The conference comes at a time when India faces growing pressures from climate variability, water stress, and increasing demand for sustainable resource management. The meeting focused on improving coordination between the Centre and States to ensure efficient implementation of major water schemes and infrastructure projects.

Key objectives included:

Review of ongoing central schemes across participating States and UTs

Assessment of projects executed by central organizations

Identification of bottlenecks and inter-state coordination challenges

Strengthening policy alignment and execution frameworks

Preparing inputs for scheme reforms in the upcoming Finance Commission cycle

States Highlight Challenges, Centre Pushes for Timely Delivery

State representatives presented detailed progress reports, outlining implementation status, operational challenges, and expectations from the Government of India. Issues such as project delays, coordination gaps, and administrative bottlenecks were discussed in depth.

Addressing the gathering, Shri V. L. Kantha Rao emphasized the importance of time-bound completion of ongoing projects, noting that delays not only escalate costs but also impact water security outcomes.

He urged States and UTs to actively participate in the revision and restructuring of schemes for the next Finance Commission cycle, ensuring that programmes remain responsive to evolving challenges such as climate change, groundwater depletion, and urban water demand.

Focus on Emerging Water Challenges

Beyond scheme reviews, the conference addressed several critical thematic areas shaping India’s water management landscape:

Flood Forecasting and Early Warning SystemsEnhancing adoption of central advisories to improve disaster preparedness

Sediment Management in Rivers and ReservoirsAddressing long-term impacts on water storage capacity and flood risks

Salinity Ingress in Coastal AreasProtecting freshwater resources in vulnerable coastal regions

Implementation of the Dam Safety ActEnsuring compliance and strengthening infrastructure safety

Jal Sanchay Jan BhagidariPromoting community participation in water conservation efforts

States and UTs were urged to prioritize implementation of these advisories, particularly in high-risk and climate-sensitive regions.

Advancing Cooperative Federalism in Water Management

The conference underscored the importance of integrated and collaborative governance, with the Centre reaffirming its role as both facilitator and partner in state-level water initiatives.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Kantha Rao highlighted that such platforms are essential for developing holistic, data-driven, and region-specific strategies for water resource management. He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to providing technical, financial, and policy support to States and UTs to ensure effective planning and execution of projects nationwide.

A Roadmap for Sustainable Water Security

The outcomes of the conference are expected to enhance implementation efficiency, strengthen institutional coordination, and support India’s long-term goals of sustainable and equitable water resource management.

As climate risks intensify and demand for water rises across sectors, coordinated efforts such as this will play a critical role in ensuring resilient infrastructure, improved water governance, and secure water access for future generations.