Admiral Correll Affirms U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Amid Testing Debates

Admiral Richard Correll, the newly appointed head of U.S. nuclear forces, has endorsed findings by the Energy Department and Pentagon confirming the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Correll testified in favor of these findings at a Senate hearing, amid discussions on the military necessity of resuming nuclear warhead testing.

The certification, which is set for 2025-2026, assures that the current capabilities and testing methods are sufficient. Meanwhile, the State Department is considering how to implement former President Trump's directive to conduct tests. Despite allegations against Russia and China for conducting tests, both countries deny the claims, and some experts challenge the U.S. assertions.

The U.S. maintains its arsenal's safety since 1994 without explosive tests via advanced supercomputer modeling. Advocates for arms control caution against returning to underground tests, warning it might trigger an arms race. Despite some experts advocating tests for aging warhead verification, international treaties and obligations bring complexity to the decision-making process.