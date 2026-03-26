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U.S. Investigation Targets Voter Records in Minnesota

The Minnesota secretary of state's office has received a federal grand jury subpoena. It seeks certain voter records to investigate if non-U.S. citizens are registered or have cast ballots illegally. The U.S. Justice Department and Dept. of Homeland Security are leading the probe. No comments were given.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:51 IST
U.S. Investigation Targets Voter Records in Minnesota
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The U.S. Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security are spearheading a federal investigation into potential voter fraud involving non-U.S. citizens in Minnesota.

A grand jury subpoena has been issued to the Minnesota secretary of state, ordering the office to provide specific individual voter records. This move aims to assess whether any non-citizens are illegally registered or have unlawfully voted in elections.

Requests for comments from spokespeople for Minnesota's secretary of state, DHS, and DOJ remained unanswered as of Thursday, CBS News reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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