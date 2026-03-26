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UN Resolution on Enslaved Africans Sparks Debate on Reparations

The UN has declared the trafficking of enslaved Africans as the gravest crime against humanity and called for reparations. While widely welcomed in Africa and among advocates, the resolution's implications and what form reparations could take remain unclear. Notably, some countries opposed or abstained from the resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:18 IST
UN Resolution on Enslaved Africans Sparks Debate on Reparations
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The United Nations General Assembly recently adopted a resolution labeling the trafficking of enslaved Africans as 'the gravest crime against humanity' and called for reparations. This declaration has been widely acclaimed in Africa and by advocates of restorative justice, though questions persist about the resolution's implications and potential reparations.

Pushed by Ghana for moral awareness, the resolution also urges the restitution of cultural items to their nations of origin. While 123 member states supported the motion, the United States, Argentina, and Israel opposed it, and 52 members, including the UK and EU nations, abstained. France expressed concerns over legal implications, fearing a hierarchy of crimes against humanity.

Despite differing opinions, Africans and descendants of enslaved individuals have hailed the resolution. Some call for reparations in forms beyond financial compensation, including developmental aid and the return of resources. However, skepticism remains over Western governments' willingness to allocate funds for these reparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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