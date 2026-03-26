Unauthorized Drone Activity Sparks International Concerns

On Thursday, French maritime authorities confirmed that an unauthorized drone had been detected near the naval base in Toulon on March 24. The incident has raised security alarms as unauthorized drone sightings over military sites are escalating across Europe.

Upon detection, police swiftly arrived and questioned the drone operator to ascertain more details about the incident and ensure no breaches of security occurred. The prefecture of the Mediterranean issued a statement confirming their immediate response to the potential threat.

Despite thorough questioning, authorities have not revealed the ownership details of the drone, adding to the mystery surrounding this incident. The rise in such sightings is prompting increased vigilance and cooperation across European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)