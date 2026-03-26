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Punjab's AAP Government Celebrates Four Stellar Years with Outreach Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a campaign to celebrate four years under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Punjab. Highlights include free electricity for 90% of households, 985 clinics treating millions, and numerous government jobs. Ministers are actively promoting the government's achievements across over 1,000 villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:41 IST
Punjab's AAP Government Celebrates Four Stellar Years with Outreach Campaign
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initiated a statewide outreach campaign, marking four successful years in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Named 'Shandaar 4 Saal, Bhagwant Mann de Naal', this campaign aims to showcase the government's achievements and gain public support throughout the state.

On the campaign's launch day, ministers and party leaders visited over 1,000 villages and urban wards to emphasize their accomplishments. Power Minister Sanjeev Arora reported that 90% of households now enjoy zero electricity bills and round-the-clock power supply. Furthermore, Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak noted the government's success in jailing over 92,000 drug smugglers and distributing 65,000 merit-based government jobs.

The campaign highlights continue with Health Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO revealing that 985 Aam Aadmi Clinics have given free treatment to over five crore individuals, while offering families up to Rs 10 lakh cashless health coverage. The government also supports women and students and provides efficient services for farmers, showcasing a transformative administrative approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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