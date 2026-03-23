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Foetus Found in Fridge Sparks Police Investigation in Kodungallur

Police discovered a preserved foetus in a refrigerator in a Kodungallur apartment, leading to the questioning of a couple. The search, prompted by a tip-off, found the couple had stored the foetus after an unexpected expulsion. A case of unnatural death has been registered, with an investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:32 IST
Foetus Found in Fridge Sparks Police Investigation in Kodungallur
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In a disturbing discovery, a foetus was found preserved in a refrigerator in an apartment in Kodungallur on Monday, prompting police to interrogate a couple residing there. Authorities acted on a tip-off, leading them to a flat in the Chathedathuparambu area. During the search, a green box marked 'AMY' containing a foetus, estimated to be around three to four months old, was uncovered, according to the FIR.

The couple, a 23-year-old man from Anappuzha in Thrissur district and a 28-year-old woman from Kottuvally in Ernakulam district, claimed they had been married for about a year. The woman, who reportedly has a nursing background, stated that she experienced severe abdominal pain on March 20 at around 11 pm, leading to the foetus's expulsion in the bathroom. She allegedly severed the umbilical cord herself with scissors fetched by her husband from a neighboring flat.

Given their inability to dispose of it, the couple stored the foetus in the refrigerator. Police have now filed a case of unnatural death and plan to conduct a forensic examination of the foetus before performing proper last rites. A comprehensive investigation is being conducted to verify the statements provided by the couple, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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