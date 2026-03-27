New Mexico vs. Meta: Pioneering Social Media Regulation

A New Mexico court has delivered a significant blow to Meta, ruling the tech giant liable for violations of consumer protection laws by enabling child sexual exploitation. The jury imposed a $375 million fine, marking a pivotal moment in the debate over regulating social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

In the next phase of the trial, Judge Bryan Biedscheid is expected to oversee proceedings that could mandate design changes for Meta's platforms, impacting how content is recommended to minors and the use of infinite scroll. This case differentiates itself from numerous private lawsuits by taking direct action against the company's product design.

New Mexico's efforts underscore a broader movement among states to enact change in tech companies amid federal inaction. Attorney General Raúl Torrez has proposed several changes, including stricter age verification and content limitations for minors, setting a precedent for future regulation of social media giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)