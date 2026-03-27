China and U.S.: Navigating the Trade Tightrope

China has expressed a readiness to strengthen its economic and trade relations with the United States, as highlighted by Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during a significant meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meeting took place at a World Trade Organization session in Cameroon, where Wang articulated that economic and trade relations should serve as the driving force in China-U.S. connections. Both parties were urged to balance competition with cooperation.

The discussions underscored the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation and the need to avoid harmful competition, while addressing China's concerns about the U.S.'s Section 301 investigations into alleged unfair trade practices.