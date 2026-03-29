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Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan accused the DMK of insulting Coimbatore by fielding a controversial candidate. Srinivasan expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects for upcoming elections. She downplayed actor-politician Vijay's party challenge and explained BJP's candidate announcement delay. PM Modi arrived in Coimbatore for further campaigning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:22 IST
Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success
BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a political rally at Coimbatore airport, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan launched a fierce critique against the DMK, accusing them of disrespecting the city's electorate by choosing a 'tainted' former minister for the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency. Highlighting DMK's controversial history, she remarked on the party's record of a jailed minister.

Srinivasan expressed strong optimism regarding the NDA alliance's electoral prospects, predicting a repeat victory across all ten constituencies. She observed a charged political climate in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that despite actor-turned-politician Vijay's announcement of TVK party's candidates, the political situation needs to mature for ten more days to fully ascertain party standings.

Addressing speculations about BJP's candidate announcements, Srinivasan assured that decisions were pending Election Coordinator Piyush Goyal's return and a subsequent consultative meeting. She dismissed rumors of internal factions, affirming the party's unity and indicating that candidates would be picked based on their winnability. Meanwhile, PM Modi's arrival in Coimbatore sets the stage for his campaigning in neighboring Kerala.

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