Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

In a heated assembly session on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of insulting the Dalit community and reneging on promises made during his leadership.

Reddy alleged that Rao, often criticized as being 'anti-Dalit,' failed to deliver on his vow to position a Dalit as the first chief minister of the newly formed Telangana state. This alleged betrayal has continued with Rao opposing Bhatti Vikramarka's role as Leader of the Opposition.

The Chief Minister further called on the Speaker to address unruly behavior by BRS members in the House and condemned derogatory remarks made against Minister Seethakka, emphasizing the importance of respectful discourse in governance.