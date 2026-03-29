Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

Bitcoin's price weakened to approximately USD 66,000, breaking through important technical support levels, including its 200-day moving average, amid a bearish market sentiment. This has signaled near-term downside pressure, influenced by macroeconomic risk-off conditions and tighter liquidity.

Despite the decline, the market has not shown signs of panic. Prices have stabilized in the mid-USD 60,000 range, with analysts predicting a potential rebound to USD 68,000. The outlook remains heavily reliant on global financial cues and investor sentiment.

While macro pressures appear to be easing, investor sentiment remains fragile and sensitive to geopolitical developments. Bitcoin's resilience near USD 70,000 showcases underlying demand, yet analysts advise caution due to potential market volatility amidst global liquidity conditions.