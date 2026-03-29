Hosanna Echoes: Palm Sunday in Mizoram

Palm Sunday celebrations in Mizoram filled the streets with chants of 'Hosanna' as children proudly carried palm leaves in morning processions.

The event, marking Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, saw various denominations hosting services that commenced the holy week, leading to Christ's crucifixion and resurrection.

Local pastors shared sermons emphasizing Palm Sunday's importance while special teas were served to congregational members, solidifying community bonds.