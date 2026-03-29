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Hosanna Echoes: Palm Sunday in Mizoram

Palm Sunday was celebrated in Mizoram with processions and chants of 'Hosanna' as children and adults marked Christ's entry into Jerusalem. Churches held services and gatherings to preach the day's significance, blending tradition with modern celebration, highlighting it as the start of the holy week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:26 IST
Hosanna Echoes: Palm Sunday in Mizoram
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  • India

Palm Sunday celebrations in Mizoram filled the streets with chants of 'Hosanna' as children proudly carried palm leaves in morning processions.

The event, marking Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, saw various denominations hosting services that commenced the holy week, leading to Christ's crucifixion and resurrection.

Local pastors shared sermons emphasizing Palm Sunday's importance while special teas were served to congregational members, solidifying community bonds.

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