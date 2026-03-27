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Justice Served: Life Sentence for Odisha Murder Convicts

A court in Odisha sentenced seven individuals to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of Prakash Padhan in Sambalpur. District judge Pragyan Panigrahi delivered the verdict after reviewing witness testimonies and evidence, also levying fines on the convicts. The crime involved a brutal assault near a restaurant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:49 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Odisha Murder Convicts
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In a landmark ruling, an Odisha court sentenced seven individuals to life imprisonment for the brutal 2021 murder of Prakash Padhan in the Sambalpur district. The decision came from District and Sessions Judge Pragyan Panigrahi after a thorough examination of testimonies from 23 witnesses and substantial evidence against the accused.

In addition to life sentences, the court ordered each of the convicted individuals to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. The convicted group includes Rukmana Pradhan, Bhojraj Pradhan, Gajaraj Pradhan, Ashok Pradhan, Dushmanta Bhoi, Bhismjit Bhoi, and Bhismadeb Pradhan, none of whom will see freedom for the rest of their lives.

The crime, which unfolded on September 16, 2021, on the PWD road at Padhanpali, involved the perpetrators attacking the victim with axes, machetes, and iron rods, resulting in his untimely death. This conviction marks a step towards justice for the family of Prakash Padhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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