Diplomatic Ties: Delhi's Developments Under New Leadership

In a strategic move to align administrative and development goals for Delhi, newly appointed Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The pair discussed the capital's pressing issues on Friday in a meeting that highlights Sandhu's proactive approach in his new role.

The meeting, which took place shortly after Sandhu's swearing-in on March 11, was aimed at fortifying the capital's governance strategy. Photos of this significant engagement were shared by the home minister's office via social media platform X.

Sandhu, who carries a wealth of experience from his diplomatic career, is now poised to bring a fresh perspective to the administration of India's national capital, focusing on the betterment of development outcomes for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)