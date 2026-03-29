Congress, during its rule, did not take nation's security seriously: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.
PTI | Sonitpur | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:19 IST
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Congress, during its rule, did not take nation's security seriously: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.
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Stopping infiltration is not enough; each illegal immigrant should be sent back: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.