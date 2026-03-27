Addressing Gender Disparities: CJI Urges More Women Judges

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has called for swift action from high court chief justices to expedite the filling of judicial vacancies, with a particular focus on increasing the number of women judges. He stressed the importance of adding diversity to the bench, advocating for greater gender representation.

The CJI reminded the high courts to not delay collegium recommendations and urged the reconsideration of appointing more women judges from the bar. Emphasizing institutional reforms, he highlighted significant women representation within court officials, noting the generational shift towards greater inclusivity.

Current statistics show growing numbers, with several high courts appointing women in judicial roles, a step towards bridging the gender gap in the country's legal framework. The data shows encouraging signs as more women are occupying judicial positions, creating a promising future for the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)