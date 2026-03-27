Addressing Gender Disparities: CJI Urges More Women Judges
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has written to high court chief justices, urging swift actions to fill judicial vacancies with a focus on appointing women judges. Kant emphasizes increasing female representation in the judiciary and encourages high courts to consider meritorious women from the Supreme Court for elevation.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has called for swift action from high court chief justices to expedite the filling of judicial vacancies, with a particular focus on increasing the number of women judges. He stressed the importance of adding diversity to the bench, advocating for greater gender representation.
The CJI reminded the high courts to not delay collegium recommendations and urged the reconsideration of appointing more women judges from the bar. Emphasizing institutional reforms, he highlighted significant women representation within court officials, noting the generational shift towards greater inclusivity.
Current statistics show growing numbers, with several high courts appointing women in judicial roles, a step towards bridging the gender gap in the country's legal framework. The data shows encouraging signs as more women are occupying judicial positions, creating a promising future for the judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)