Delhi's Traffic Revolution: MB Road Elevated Corridor Takes Off
The Delhi government has approved the construction of the MB Road elevated corridor in South Delhi by the PWD, in collaboration with Delhi Metro. The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion through various structural enhancements, including a six-lane elevated corridor and underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur road.
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The Delhi government has greenlit a significant infrastructure project aimed at combating traffic congestion in South Delhi. The Public Works Department (PWD) has greenlit the MB Road elevated corridor, a six-lane structure set for construction by the Delhi Metro. This ambitious project has a budget of Rs 1,471 crore.
Officials highlight that the present road capacity falls short of meeting the current traffic demand. The new infrastructure will facilitate a smoother traffic flow, reduce travel times for commuters, and help conserve fuel. The corridor will align with several key residential neighborhoods in the city.
The project includes the construction of both elevated roads and underpasses, designed by DMRC, with additional focus on road safety and efficiency. A second phase plans for a flyover above the Delhi Metro tunnel, enhancing connectivity across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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