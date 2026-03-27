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Manipur's Push for a Transparent 2027 Census amidst Public Concerns

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh assures efforts towards a fair Census amidst calls for deferral due to fears about illegal immigrant identification. The state government plans the Census operations between September 1 and 30, with self-enumeration from August 17 to 31, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:07 IST
Manipur's Push for a Transparent 2027 Census amidst Public Concerns
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Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh emphasized the state government's commitment to conducting a transparent Census. This announcement comes as public voices grow louder demanding a postponement of the Census exercise due to apprehensions about identifying illegal immigrants.

The state government detailed plans to conduct the Census house-listing operations from September 1 to 30, with provisions for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31, 2023.

These developments follow after Congress legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra suggested delaying the Census until the social and political climate stabilizes.

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