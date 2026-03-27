Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh emphasized the state government's commitment to conducting a transparent Census. This announcement comes as public voices grow louder demanding a postponement of the Census exercise due to apprehensions about identifying illegal immigrants.

The state government detailed plans to conduct the Census house-listing operations from September 1 to 30, with provisions for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31, 2023.

These developments follow after Congress legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra suggested delaying the Census until the social and political climate stabilizes.